Karla Krapfl is president of Table Mound Neighborhood Association, a group of Table Mound Mobile Home Park residents who say they are opposed to uneven rent hikes and other management practices by park owner Impact Communities.

In recent months, Table Mound Mobile Home Park resident Karla Krapfl said, some of her neighbors have simply packed up their things and left.

“People just leave their keys and walk out the door,” Krapfl said. “They’re done fighting.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

