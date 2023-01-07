In recent months, Table Mound Mobile Home Park resident Karla Krapfl said, some of her neighbors have simply packed up their things and left.
“People just leave their keys and walk out the door,” Krapfl said. “They’re done fighting.”
Krapfl has lived in the mobile home community for decades, raising three kids there in a time when the neighborhood still threw block parties. Now, she said, residents are apprehensive and weary, tired of the rent hikes and a perceived lack of investment by Impact Communities, the Colorado hedge fund that bought the park in 2017.
The concerns of residents of Table Mound and other mobile home parks in Iowa have reached the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature, which passed a bill last year that added some protections. But residents and advocates say more aggressive action needs to happen. Local Democratic lawmakers are pushing for further action in this session but acknowledge they’ll need significant Republican support to achieve their goals.
Rent increases lead in Table Mound residents’ minds above all else. Krapfl, who is president of the Table Mound Neighborhood Association, said rents on individual land plots go up unevenly every year but seem to fall hardest on older residents, particularly those on fixed incomes.
“There’s no rhyme or reason, but the ones that went up the highest are the ones that have been in the longest,” Krapfl said.
Krapfl is employed and can afford the rent increases, but she isn’t confident she would be able to without her job.
Kevin Borden, of MHAction, a group that advocates on behalf of mobile home residents nationwide, said rent increases are among his group’s leading concerns.
“Without a doubt, public emergency number one in terms of what’s happening to the families we are focused on, is the rent is far too high, or the increases are too aggressive, and the investment back into the community is not happening,” Borden said.
Last year’s bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds did increase the notification time for both termination notices and rent and utility rate increases, from 60 to 90 days, and increased from six months to a year the window of time prior to a lease’s termination that a resident could use as evidence to argue they had been retaliated against.
“This was a huge step in the direction that they needed it to go,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, whose district includes part of the Table Mound park.
But the law did not include provisions to control rent hikes, a move criticized by local Democratic lawmakers.
“It fell way, way short of any solution for this community and this issue in particular,” said Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, who worked on the law with Republican legislators and was one of only two Democrats to support the bill. “I certainly approve of incremental change, but these are urgent, pressing issues.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, argued the law has made residents more vulnerable to eviction by shortening the length of time to address overdue utility and other fee payments.
She said she planned to introduce legislation in 2023 that would limit the amount and number of rent and utility increases in a year, require “just cause” evictions, and give the state attorney general enforcement authority of the Consumer Fraud Act to protect mobile home owners.
Todd Schmidt, of Iowa Legal Aid, named the absence of “just cause” protections, where landlords must provide a legitimate reason to terminate a tenancy, as among the measures lacking from the bill passed last year.
An early version of the bill that became law in 2022 contained many of these provisions when it was introduced in 2021, but was stripped of them in negotiations. Similar bills sponsored by Jochum and James in their respective houses died in 2020; Koelker was a cosponsor on both efforts in the Senate.
Both Jochum and James acknowledged any legislative success would require support from across the aisle. Democrats hold 36 seats in the Statehouse and just 16 in the Senate, meaning at least 15 Republican representatives and 10 GOP senators would have to back Jochum’s planned bill or another with the similar provisions.
“That’s a job we have to do now, to convince our Republican colleagues to support the bill — or put their name on the damn thing,” Jochum said.
Koelker declined to comment on the potential legislation from Jochum, saying her Democratic counterpart had not reached out to her, but blasted Democrats for voting against last session’s bill.
She called the rent and utility rate hikes at Table Mound “unacceptable” and said she would be having conversations with new Attorney General Brenna Bird on measures the office could take to support mobile home park residents.
“I’ll be a sound voice for the people at the mobile home park, and a realistic voice as well,” Koelker said. “Once I get down to Des Moines next week, we will talk about it and see what can be done.”
