It was great to read Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Eric Sorensen’s July 16 guest column about a bipartisan effort to improve how USDA programs can deliver more and better outcomes for the Driftless area.
This work is impossible without coordination across state, county and local lines. The upcoming Farm Bill presents an opportunity for a locally led, voluntary conservation framework to protect the Driftless and those of us who live there.
Eleven Iowa counties fall within the Driftless, giving our state the largest stake in the area outside of Wisconsin. The Driftless watershed impacts the Upper Iowa River, Paint Creek, and the Yellow, Turkey and Maquoketa rivers. Protecting our waters protects Iowa.
Hinson and Sorensen’s bill would direct the USDA to focus conservation resources similar to the former DALCI program. The restoration of Upper Catfish Creek is a great example of using USDA programing in collaboration with the Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District. The coldwater Upper Catfish Creek is one of only 30 streams in Iowa with a population of naturally reproducing brown trout. Dubuque County officials have also made water quality and flooding a priority, creating a land stewardship fund that could be leveraged even further with DALCI resources.
Using the Farm Bill to create a setup similar to the Chesapeake Bay States’ Partnership Initiative would have a locally led task force create and implement an action plan responsive to our unique needs.
The Driftless is part of who we are as Iowans. We must protect it.