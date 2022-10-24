Two community discussions addressing workforce diversity last week highlighted local disparities in employment, particularly around race, but also reflected greater unease amid a rapidly shifting jobs market.
Following a Sept. 29 panel discussion on maintaining and encouraging workforce diversity, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is hosting a series of community conversations to gauge public opinion on the issue and gather further data for an Equity Profile assessing how systems like housing, employment and transportation affect residents.
Two sessions last week offered a preview of community opinion on the state of workforce diversity: a smaller session, held Oct. 17, predominantly attended by equity advocates and a social worker at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium; and a larger session on Oct. 18, hosted by Fountain of Youth and attended by a mix of Loras College students and working residents.
The final conversation on workforce diversity is set to take place 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Charles and Ramona Myers Center at the University of Dubuque.
Access to quality jobs and what that constitutes was a key focus of both sessions.
White working residents at the Fountain of Youth session most often spoke favorably of job conditions, citing their own job benefits and strides their workplaces had made in embracing conversations around diversity. Accessing them was simply a matter of finding them, they said.
“Places that aren’t quality jobs have to scream because they’re not quality jobs,” said participant Sairah Ruh.
But others cited experiences with overwork and poor working conditions, and a glut of low-paying jobs that pushed better opportunities to the margins.
Black residents at both sessions pointedly noted discriminatory practices put better jobs out of reach for them.
Carla Anderson, a member of the city Equity and Human Rights Commission speaking Oct. 17, cited a negative experience applying for a local government job; Eric Terrell, speaking Oct. 18, said a past criminal conviction complicated his efforts to find a good job, even while multiple White employees also had criminal records.
U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by the Community Foundation has outlined extensive disparities in income, employment and poverty rates between racial and ethnic groups in Dubuque, with Whites receiving the highest per-capita incomes, though lower median incomes and higher unemployment than Asians and Latinos, while Black and Pacific Islander residents faced higher rates of unemployment and poverty.
Caprice Jones, who moderated the Oct. 18 event, briefly stepped in to acknowledge what he called a “stacked deck of privilege” that created a hierarchy of race, education and criminal background.
While quality jobs exist in Dubuque, some participants noted, there are often barriers that limit the kind of residents eligible for them, from a concentration of jobs in manufacturing to barriers for low-income individuals and people with children, such as transit and child care challenges.
“A quality job requires access to certain resources,” said Loras student Rylee Quillen. “And without those, you’re kind of screwed.”
Resources are also unevenly distributed. While some attendees spoke positively of area resources for job-seekers, Ron Axtell, a former manager of one such program, said resources like that are often underfunded and not necessarily a reliable pathway to a job.
College students acknowledged they enjoyed an advantage seeking employment, particularly with local connections in Dubuque.
“A college education is a resource,” said Loras student Madi Atkinson. “I’m leaning on Loras a lot.”
On the other hand, others acknowledged a college degree did not confer the same benefits as it had a few years earlier. A. Alanda Gregory, co-founder of Tri-Phoenix Group LLC, said her own daughter was seeking a career as a caterer after receiving a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Gregory and Axtell turned their group’s conversation toward “non-traditional” paths into the job market that deemphasized a college education.
“Not everyone needs a college degree,” Axtell said. “Apprenticeships are out there. There are jobs where you can learn while you work.”
That group also openly acknowledged the complications poverty itself posed for seeking better jobs, like the benefits cliff — the income level where employees do not make enough to support themselves but are paid too much to qualify for federal benefits like Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
That, they agreed, was too big to be addressed locally, but needed to be acknowledged more widely.
“We all see it, but it flies under the radar,” Anderson said. “We should articulate that clearer and louder.”
