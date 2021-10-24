Vote “no” on the Dubuque County Conservation bond referendum on Nov. 2, and stop the terrible plan to pave the Heritage Trail.
Paving the trail is a bad idea for many reasons. The hard surface will cause wear-and-tear and impact injuries to runner’s bodies and children who fall. Asphalt stinks. Asphalt is several degrees hotter to walk on than soft gravel. Upkeep will be considerable, a cost the county will continually seek to extract from taxpayers.
Parts of the trail wash out yearly, as expected of a trail near a scenic river. It’s easier to refill packed gravel than repave asphalt, and lost gravel is less polluting than asphalt debris. Access by heavy equipment, fuel odors and introduction of petroleum-based asphalt into the environment will be a nuisance to people and wildlife.
Gravel allows for an enjoyable, leisurely pace for bikers, limiting high speeds. Considering the slight downhill grade from Dyersville to Dubuque, pavement will encourage speed racing by street bikes, which can exceed 20 mph. This could create dangerous conditions for walkers, children, pets and wildlife.
As it is now, the trail is rightfully enjoyed by snowmobilers during winter months. Lets see how long that lasts once the county has pavement to repair in the spring. There is no need to pave the Heritage Trail. Help preserve this wonderful scenic attraction for people and nature and vote “no” on Nov. 2.