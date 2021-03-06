MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man who made and set off a cannon that resulted in the death of a woman was sentenced Friday to probation after taking a plea deal.
Max J. Fenton, 33, of Greeley, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a charge of involuntary manslaughter as an aggravated misdemeanor as part of the deal. He originally faced a felony version of that charge.
Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig sentenced him to two years of probation, with a two-year prison term suspended.
“If this was 2017, I would have put you in prison with no hesitation,” Wittig told Fenton. “You took a life because of pure recklessness and thinking that you knew how to make a cannon. Because of the time that has passed and the fact that we expect time to heal, I have taken that into consideration and made the decision that I will not put you in prison, but I will not offer a deferment.”
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Fenton illegally fired a homemade cannon made from the sawed-off barrel of a black powder rifle in July 2016 at his home. The breech on the device failed, discharging shrapnel that fatally injured 55-year-old Lori L. Heim, of Edgewood.
In 2019, Fenton filed a written guilty plea to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, the charge would be reduced from a felony to an aggravated misdemeanor, and a pair of fireworks-related charges would be dropped.
The plea was thrown out by the judge at the time, and a tentative trial date was set for April 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, hearings were put on hold until mid-September.
County Attorney John Bernau said the trial was rescheduled for September but then pushed back again until February. He said the recent settling of an ongoing civil case between Heim’s daughter Amy Vermie, who sued Fenton for “negligently causing Heim’s death,” opened up the possibility for the plea hearing.
“This is the first time in over 30 years of practicing criminal law that I have ever had a case go this long,” Bernau said. “I am disappointed it took this long, but as the court is aware, we tried to get this resolved in 2019. Sometimes, as the court was aware, there was a civil case going on at this time, and sometimes, those cases overlap each other.”
Max Fenton’s wife, Jodi Fenton, spoke during the hearing about her husband and the loss of her best friend, Heim.
“She was like a second mom,” Jodi Fenton said. “She was always there for me. After she died, the family asked Max and I to attend the funeral, and we did. Everyone there knew what had happened.
“This is a horrible incident. Please do not take my husband. He is all that I have, and he is a really good man.”
During the hearing, two of Heim’s three daughters also spoke on behalf of their mother.
“The reality is, my mom never should have died when or how she did,” Vermie said. “I am a firm believer that everyone should take accountability for their actions. The actions that resulted in my mom’s death were ultimately the result of Mr. Fenton’s poor choices, and he needs to be held accountable in some capacity.”
Her sister Alison Robinson told the court that not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of or miss her mom. Moving forward, she wants to ensure that what happened to her mom doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“Many people miss her every day,” she said. “Regardless of what happens here today, the only thing we can do now is make sure something was learned so it doesn’t happen again.”
Asked by the Telegraph Herald after the hearing, Wittig expounded on her sentencing decision.
“If this would have been a few years ago, he would have gone to prison, but the whole concept of putting someone in prison — there is a punishment component, there is a rehabilitation component and there is a protection of the community component,” Wittig said. “If I had sentenced him back then, he would have been discharged by now. After all this time has passed and the fact that the young ladies had not asked the state to pursue (prison time), I honored their wishes.”