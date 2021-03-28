CASCADE, Iowa — After Hailey Rausch settled down in her hometown with her husband Riley, she decided to find ways to give back to not only the city but the people of Cascade who have given so much to her.
About two years ago, Rausch, an at-risk teacher at Cascade High School, joined the group Cascade Heart & Soul, a volunteer-led project designed to compile feedback from residents on what they like about Cascade and what they want to see improved.
“The reason I got involved was because we were homeowners in the community, and I grew up here and don’t envision myself leaving,” she said. “There are certain things in the community I feel very strongly about, and so I wanted to be a part of that (in order) to bring some of the ideas into action.”
While on the committee, Rausch, 26, said Heart & Soul planned several events and surveyed residents about what future projects they would like to see happen. Rausch said the group is currently on “standby” until after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, but when it picks back up again, she hopes to be a part of the volunteer group with hopes of bringing some of her ideas to life.
“There are some ideas I feel like I am responsible for because I feel like I advocated for them,” she said. “One of them (would be) a sign when you enter Cascade that signifies that we are state champions. I am also excited to be a part of helping (construct) a dog park in Cascade.”
Linda Hoffmann, a volunteer with Heart & Soul, said Rausch has been an instrumental part of the project and was glad to see someone younger get involved and give back to Cascade.
“Sometimes trying to get young people involved is more difficult than not difficult,” Hoffmann said. “She is an all around super nice person.”
Shontele Orr, volunteer with Cascade Heart & Soul, said Rausch brought many great ideas to the project and was constantly thinking outside the box.
“I like the way she ties in with the youth,” she said. “That helps to get younger volunteers. I think that seeing her do that and seeing her help set an example for the youth at the school, and that is a really good thing as well.”
Rausch is also an adviser with student council at the high school and believes it’s important to get students involved in volunteer work at an early age, she said. She hopes her students will notice her work and be inspired by her own effort to give back to the city.
“As a teacher, I hope that kids see what I am doing and know that they are capable of doing that for others,” she said. “So many of the things that were good in my life have only happened because of volunteers, so sometimes the way to repay those people is to volunteer yourself.”