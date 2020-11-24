DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The big-league game is back on after Major League Baseball officials on Monday announced plans to hold the highly anticipated matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees next year at the Field of Dreams movie site.
MLB announced tentative plans to hold a game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, depending on the status of the nation’s public health next summer. The event was originally planned for this past August, but because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases, MLB called it off.
The big question now is: When will tickets be on sale?
“We still have people calling and asking when tickets will be available, and when they can purchase them,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp.
But as of now, ticket sales if any, will be determined by how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, said Michael Teevan, MLB’s vice president of communications, in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he agreed with MLB’s decision to hold off on announcing whether guests will be able to attend the game until more is known regarding the pandemic.
“I think that’s a pretty admirable thing,” he said. “That’s exactly the two teams they started with. They are coming through on their end, and I think we are ready on our end.”
This summer, MLB announced the St. Louis Cardinals would take the spot of the Yankees during the game originally slated for Aug. 13, 2020, because of scheduling revisions related to the pandemic. But only a week prior to game day, MLB announced its decision to cancel the event altogether for 2020, a move spurred by the worsening spread of the virus.
“We were so excited when the announcement came out in August 2019, but then it was very disappointing (when it was canceled) but certainly understandable,” Rahe said. “But we had been hopeful in the fact that they left a lot of infrastructure. We are back to the original two teams, which makes sense from a historical stance. Maybe the extra year gave us some time to put some things together.”
Days after the announcement of the game’s cancellation, deconstruction began to disassemble the 8,000-seat ballpark at the Field of Dreams movie site that had recently been completed. But luckily, the baseball diamond is already complete and ready for a second shot at hosting the game, said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball.
“A lot of the groundwork, the logistics (and) the security concerns have already been addressed with conversations we had with Major League Baseball and their contractors, which is good and eliminates a lot of that groundwork,” he said.
Construction to erect the stadium began this year in June, and Weinberg said he anticipates that much the same timeline will be kept next year to rebuild the lockers, bleachers, dugouts and other needed amenities.
“Here we go again,” he said. “It’s just a blessing, and we are excited to be a part of it. Our concern and No. 1 priority is in being able to pull this off and coordinate it in such a way that everyone stays safe and healthy.”
In addition to the game itself, local tourism officials were planning a four-day celebration that was initially poised to include a country music concert, celebrity question-and-answer session and historical baseball exhibits.
But as COVID-19 cases throughout the nation continued to swell, local officials canceled the event. Now for next year’s celebration, a lot of the planning is already complete, but this time they will have multiple options ready in case the pandemic continues, said Karla Thompson, the executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“A lot of it was done last year,” she said. “We just need to tweak some things and reconfirm everything and look at layout. Obviously we have the whole COVID thing to look at. We will be looking at everything that we planned last year. Nothing really has changed. A lot of it is time will tell.”