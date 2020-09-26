The Asbury (Iowa) City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending people wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible, a decision that came after the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors declined to pass a county-wide mandate earlier this month.
“I am a proponent of masks,” said Asbury Mayor Jim Adams. “I look at the people who are recommending them, and I see them as impartial and unbiased. They are medical professionals. Based on that, I am just taking it to the next level and having the city try to be proactive. I am just picking up where the supervisors left off.”
The recommendation asks residents to wear a mask if they are 3 or older, in public and cannot social distance. Locations where face masks are recommended include grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and more.
Adams said after the county mask mandate failed, supervisors hoped mayors in Dubuque County would discuss passing a recommendation. Although there would be no repercussions for a person who does not wear a mask, Adams said the recommendation is in line with recommendations from both the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Honestly, if no one else is going to do anything, I am going to do what I can,” Adams said. “It may be symbolic in nature.”
The City of Dubuque has a mask mandate in place. State Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, recently posted a petition on his Facebook page urging people to ask Dubuque County Supervisors to reconsider passing the county mask mandate. The petition was not created by Isenhart, but he is bringing it to the attention of the public, he said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
“The State of Iowa has not acted sufficiently to protect the citizens of Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque,” the petition states. “We, the undersigned citizens of the City and/or County of Dubuque, call upon our elected officials to take action requiring all persons to wear face coverings in all buildings that are accessible to the public — be they privately or publicly owned.”
The Epworth City Council passed a recommendation similar to Asbury’s during its Wednesday night meeting, but decided to change the age at which masks are advised from 3 years old to 6 and older.
“I just think it is a way of encouraging people, because the number of people (testing positive) in Dubuque County is going up,” said Mayor Sandy Gassman.
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten said the City Council discussed a recommendation Tuesday night, but until more data shows the positivity rate in Peosta specifically is increasing, the city will hold off on making the recommendation.
“The council felt it was best to continue as we are and not take a specific action at this time,” he said. “We do want to pursue data that is meaningful to Peosta.”
Jim Heavens, Dyersville mayor, said that he brought up the topic Monday night but did not have a response from any of the council members.
“I don’t think we will be doing anything with it,” he said. “I brought it up to the council the other day, and they are just silent. In a way, we think it is none of our business at a city level. It is just something that I don’t see me or the council wanting to get involved (with).”
Cascade Mayor Greg Staner did not return phone calls from the Telegraph Herald, but City Administrator Deanna McCusker said the mayor addressed the recommendation during the Sept. 14 City Council meeting. The council does not plan to vote on the recommendation at this time, she said.
Farley Mayor Jeff Simon did not return calls from the Telegraph Herald. City Council Member Joe Erion said he does not believe the City Council has participated in any conversations regarding the mask resolution but said Farley was against the county’s attempt to pass the mandate.
“I wear masks when in public, and I believe it is important for others to do so as well,” Erion said by email. “I think my colleagues would agree. However, entering into a formal ‘resolution’ for our town would probably be tough, as it would be nothing more than a ‘recommendation’ because enforcement of such provisions are unrealistic from a practical standpoint.”