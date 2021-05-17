Staying busy is a commonality between Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker and Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey.
Both will remain busy, but will do so in different ways.
Schwenker confirmed he will not seek a sixth term as Maquoketa mayor. Meanwhile, Willey announced he will not seek re-election to his seat on the board of supervisors after serving for three decades.
Schwenker plans to pursue Willey’s seat on the board of supervisors when it comes up for election in November.
“I’ve been in politics for 12 years and this feels like the next natural step,” Schwenker said. “I feel that we got a lot of good things accomplished and it’s time for fresh, new ideas.”
In his role as Maquoketa mayor, much of Schwenker’s time has been spent on the city’s infrastructure.
The downtown Main Street reconstruction is completed and next is Platt Street which Schwenker described as the “main artery through town.”
Schwenker said Maquoketa is “really starting to develop a positive outlook toward the future and getting excited about the potential.”
Highlights of the town mentioned by Schwenker included the upcoming Summer Concert Series in the downtown, the recent opening of Maquoketa Brewing and the Maquoketa River Water Trail, which people can utilize for canoeing and kayaking.
“These neat things are exciting to think about for people who know Maquoketa,” Schwenker said of the projects. “When they come back it’s nice to see their reactions.”
In addition to the road reconstructions, Maquoketa is working on re-engineering the waste treatment plant and fixing the floodgates.
“The goal in the last half of the year is to stay on track and on budget, and we need to hire a new city manager,” Schwenker said. “We’ll also encourage someone to take over as mayor to take the reins and continue the growth.”
Willey shares the focus of infrastructure as he said a new engineer was hired and upgrades to Jackson County’s infrastructure will be made.
Another upgrade for Jackson County will be a new jail. Willey said he recently received the revamped floor plan and they’re hoping to break ground some time this fall.
“The jail was in awful shape so we needed something better and different,” Willey said. “[Those in custody] have to be treated humanely.”
The Jackson County Courthouse has undergone some changes as well with a new roof, as well as energy-efficient windows and lighting. A new camera and sound system in the supervisor offices allows for live-streaming ability.
Being involved with his county is important to Willey and he’ll continue to work toward making it a better place to live.
“After I retire I’ll still find things to do, there’s always somebody in need of something,” Willey said of his future plans. “A lot of people don’t have the time or energy but I’m in good health at this time so I’m able to volunteer.”