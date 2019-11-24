Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Robert B. Engel will serve as an independent director on the Heartland Board of Directors. He serves as chief executive officer and managing director of BLT Advisory Services, LLC, a boutique advisory firm.
Express Employment Professionals announced the following:
Chad Fitzgerald has joined the team as the newest office services employment specialist.
Adam Rausch has joined as an SRG executive recruiter. He will specialize in accounting and finance.
Eagle Point Software Corp. announced the following new staff members:
Haley Lundgren, as a customer success manager.
Carrie Tedore, as director of communications.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced the following employee news:
New hires:
Thomas Evans has joined the firm as an accounting manager.
Ryan Cavanaugh has joined the firm as a senior accountant.
Promotions:
Kaci Simon, previously payroll and benefits specialist, has been promoted to benefits and employee relations adviser.
McCullough Creative announced the addition of Victoria Railsback as the company’s newest production drafter.