Since it takes more energy to make ethanol from corn than it produces, the University of Nebraska is studying the idea of using sorghum instead.
Sorghum, being more resistant to drought, is an ideal substitute for corn. Why? Because corn starch has to be converted to sugar before being made into ethanol. Sorghum is already sugar, leaving out the energy-intensive process of converting corn starch into sugar.
Iowa State University researchers haven’t broached the subject, probably because the Iowa corn growers lobby has stifled it. One Iowa State researcher is studying different varieties of sorghum, but not for use to make ethanol.
Iowa, the “tall corn state,” would still grow corn for livestock and for export. Virtually no Iowa field corn is grown for human consumption.
For an even playing field, sorghum growers should get massive government subsidies like corn growers do. But even without it, the economics favor sorghum over corn as an ethanol producer.
Does anyone remember the argument for ethanol was that it would reduce America’s dependence on foreign oil? Interesting that the U.S. is now exporting ethanol. How does that work?
Also, though farmers may want to renew diplomatic relations with Cuba, so that they could sell (government subsidized) goods to a new market, the Cuban sugar cane industry would put all our ethanol plants out of business.
Economics aside, it would be jarring to call the Nebraska Cornhuskers the Sorghum Squeezers.