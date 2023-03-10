In the last hundred years, according to Natural History Museum, almost 500 species have gone extinct due to the actions of humans. More than a quarter of all species may be extinct by 2100.

Humans are currently leading themselves into a downfall. We have destroyed ecosystems, littered the oceans, and polluted the air. Mass extinction is accelerating with species dying at an alarming rate. Currently, each year the planet loses the same amount of species that were lost in one hundred years.

