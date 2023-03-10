In the last hundred years, according to Natural History Museum, almost 500 species have gone extinct due to the actions of humans. More than a quarter of all species may be extinct by 2100.
Humans are currently leading themselves into a downfall. We have destroyed ecosystems, littered the oceans, and polluted the air. Mass extinction is accelerating with species dying at an alarming rate. Currently, each year the planet loses the same amount of species that were lost in one hundred years.
Some animals in danger of going extinct include the polar bear, plankton, elephants, whales and manta rays. These animals/insects are important because they balance out the ecosystem. Humans need a healthy balance to exist. Animals that have already gone extinct include the Pinta tortoise, clouded leopard, West African black rhinoceros, and Madagascar hippopotamus. These animals are all important for our ecosystem. Animals and insects are the foundation of all ecosystems.
One of the main reasons for extinction is methane gas has been emitted from the core of the earth due to global warming. If too much methane gas gets into our atmosphere, temperatures on earth will become too high to support human life.
To help the human race continue, the need for change is now. As a young person, I am watching many animals go extinct. We focus on the large animals, but tend to forget about the smaller creatures such as honey bees, butterflies and plankton. Humans cannot live without these animals.
