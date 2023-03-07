I applaud the Telegraph Herald for dropping the Dilbert cartoon. Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, recently posted a three-minute, full-throated, enthusiastic, deeply racist rant against Black people, urging White people to get the “eff” away from Black people as they are a “hate group.” He goes on to tell us that he has done just that.
As newspapers around the globe canceled his cartoon, he doubled down, stating: “You should be as racist as you need to be to get the advantage.”
Scott Adams has raked in squillions from his cartoon. He has a platform, he is entitled to his opinions and to express those opinions. But reasonable people need not listen, nor financially support someone whose values veer so sharply from the values of the community, and this country. Adams’ racist rant and subsequent comments are deeply offensive, rising to the level of hate speech.
If racism and hate speech occur without consequences, others are emboldened to not only express their own racism and hate speech, but, sadly, as we know, to act upon that racism and hatred, often violently.
The TH’s decision does not impede upon Adams’ right to free speech. He is free to publish his cartoon and his thoughts on any forum that will accept him. Rather, the editors have wisely decided that Adams’ values, rooted in discrimination and hate, do not align with its values, nor the values of its readers and our community.
