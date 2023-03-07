I applaud the Telegraph Herald for dropping the Dilbert cartoon. Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert, recently posted a three-minute, full-throated, enthusiastic, deeply racist rant against Black people, urging White people to get the “eff” away from Black people as they are a “hate group.” He goes on to tell us that he has done just that.

As newspapers around the globe canceled his cartoon, he doubled down, stating: “You should be as racist as you need to be to get the advantage.”

