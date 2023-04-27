For the past nine years, members of the tri-state Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Slavery, have been educating ourselves and others about human trafficking.

One important thing we have learned is that survivors of human trafficking are not criminals, but victims of this hideous crime. Approximately 27% of survivors of sex trafficking are children. Many times, instead of getting the help they need, these children are charged for crimes they were forced to commit.

