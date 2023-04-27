For the past nine years, members of the tri-state Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Slavery, have been educating ourselves and others about human trafficking.
One important thing we have learned is that survivors of human trafficking are not criminals, but victims of this hideous crime. Approximately 27% of survivors of sex trafficking are children. Many times, instead of getting the help they need, these children are charged for crimes they were forced to commit.
Recently, our Iowa legislators were given the opportunity to pass the Safe Harbor Bill (SF 545) which would prevent child sex trafficking survivors from being charged with prostitution and other crimes and instead would focus on giving them the services they need.
In late March 2023, the Iowa Senate passed SF 545 unanimously. However, House Speaker Steven Holt failed to advance the Safe Harbor Task Force Bill through a House subcommittee and the full Judiciary Committee by the March 31 deadline. A second attempt to attach the SF 545 to another bill also failed.
Members of our coalition hope Speaker Holt will use his power and position to address child sex trafficking in Iowa. We urge him to work with members of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking to rewrite the Safe-Harbor Bill, making it strong enough to pass through our Iowa House of Representatives unanimously.
Let’s do this for child sex trafficking survivors in Iowa!
