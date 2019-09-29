Preserving history

The lectern that John Kennedy used during his Sept. 24, 1959, speech at Platteville is now part of a display in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Southwest Wisconsin Room But the item’s historical value might have been overlooked if it were not for the school’s archivist.

James Hibbard arrived at the school in 2000, and came across a mention of Kennedy’s visit while reading up on the university.

“For the next couple of years, when I had time, I researched that, and I thought, ‘Geez, do we have that thing?’” Hibbard remembers. “And I tracked it and tracked it and I finally figured out it was being used for commencements. They stored it down in the basement of some building and they’d retrieve it twice a year, in December and May.

“I asked my local custodian. I showed him the photograph, and I said, ‘Do you know where this is?’”

He did.

Hibbard eventually talked Chancellor David Markee into letting him permanently display the lectern in the archives.

“Hopefully,” he told the chancellor, “the university can buy a new lectern.

“I like to think, at least, I’ve saved it from the wood chipper. No one knew about it. They would have replaced it eventually. Just tossed it. It was an old lectern. No one would have known better.”