PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For two days in late September 1959, southwest Wisconsin provided a podium for an aspiring presidential candidate.
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, accompanied by his wife, Jackie, and Madison Mayor Ivan Nestingen, made campaign stops in Boscobel, Darlington, Lancaster, Platteville and Prairie du Chien.
Kennedy was testing the waters for a run at the Democratic presidential nomination, as was U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey, of Minnesota. The two occasionally crossed paths on the trail.
“Wisconsin has the most important primary in the nation,” stated the Grant County Independent, of the upcoming April vote, “and it is expected that there will be first-class rivalry in both party camps before it is over.”
From Sept. 24 to 26, Kennedy visited
14 Wisconsin cities and towns and gave
17 speeches. He arrived by plane in Madison at 7:45 a.m. on a Thursday and met with labor leaders.
Following a press conference and a session with The Capital Times, his motorcade set off for Lafayette County.
DARLINGTON
Tim McGettigan, of Darlington, was a 17-year-old high school junior whose father, Paul, was heavily involved in the local Democratic scene.
“He was sort of the lone Indian because there weren’t a whole lot of dues-paying Democrats in the Darlington area,” McGettigan said of his dad, who had a hand in arranging Kennedy’s visit to the traditionally Republican corner of the state.
“I knew he was going to be downtown,” McGettigan said of Kennedy. “I went to … the principal’s office and said, ‘Mr. Nelson, can I have a long lunch hour? Kennedy’s coming to town, and I’d like to go down and see him.’
“There was a large gathering down on Main Street to greet him. (After Kennedy arrived,) we went upstairs in Nell’s Restaurant. It was just a little dining room. The stairwell was filled. And (Kennedy) just pulled out a metal folding chair and got up on it and talked to the room full of people ... gesturing to them, looking them in the eye and giving them his thoughts and ideas about what he might be able to do for our country.
“I was so impressed with that — that this guy comes to our little old town, invites these people up there and talks to them like he was a long-lost buddy or something. Just so cordial ... and so handsome, and truthful in the way he spoke. Anyway, he concludes. He comes over and stands by the stairwell, and I’ve got my Darlington High School letter jacket on. (He approaches) to shake our hands — my hand and my friend Tom Lathrop’s.”
“He said, ‘You guys play?’”
“Yeah, we’re in high school.”
“‘Football players?’”
“Yep.”
“He says, ‘Game here tomorrow?’”
“Yep.”
“‘Well, good luck.’”
Meanwhile, Jackie Kennedy had taken a stroll down the block and walked into a downtown bar, according to McGettigan. She met and chatted with a pair of retired farmers: the Bussman brothers.
“They’ve got their striped bib overalls on and their striped farm caps on,” McGettigan said. “So, she comes walking up the street with one in each arm, going, ‘Hey, Jack. Jack. Jack. Wait up. Wait up. I got a couple of friends that want to meet you.’ … And they talked for a while.”
PLATTEVILLE
The Kennedy motorcade then headed west toward Platteville. McGettigan’s father followed the group.
Marvin Zeman, 85, of Watertown, Wis., remembers meeting Kennedy at a gas station. Zeman was president of Young Democrats Club at Wisconsin State College and Institute of Technology in Platteville, the school now known as the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. His group sponsored the event.
“We met him outside of town on Highway 151, south of Platteville,” Zeman said. “We met him and his entourage of four or five cars — just regular cars, not big sedans. We escorted him into town.
About 1,000 students, faculty and members of the press packed the 675-seat auditorium, according to the student newspaper, The Exponent.
McGettigan said, “They had the windows open, and the kids were even standing in the window wells so they could look at him.”
Zeman recalled the scene.
“I introduced him to our college class,” Zeman said. “He had everybody fired up. He was young and charismatic. The place really went nuts.”
He added, “We were not allowed to have signs and banners. They were worried about protesters. Platteville was pretty conservative at the time.”
Kennedy addressed the crowd at 2 p.m. His remarks centered on agriculture, which he considered “the nation’s number one domestic problem.” Specifically, he noted the falling hog prices and Washington, D.C.’s lack of action to stem the tide.
He also reminded students of the value of education and public service, urging them to “apply your talents to all problems lying before you (and) offer to politics the benefits society has helped develop in you.”
During the subsequent question-and-answer session, Kennedy was asked about his Roman Catholic religion — which he explained would not be an impediment to fulfilling the obligations of the presidency — the labor reform bill and Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev.
Sue (Simpson) Shinkle, who now lives in Colorado, attended the Platteville event with her friend Carol (Habel) Funk. They both were students at the college.
“Everyone was excited that he would be on the campus,” Shinkle said.
Funk, now of Columbia, S.C., said, “I think that we did it kind of as a lark because neither one of us was old enough (21 at the time) to vote.”
“I remember how charismatic he was. He shared so many inspiring messages.”
“After he had given a speech in the old auditorium, he had stopped to give autographs,” Shinkle said. “Carol said, ‘Let’s go and get one.’ When he was signing a program for me, he asked what I was going to school for. I told him I had planned on being an elementary school teacher. He said that he hoped that I would teach my students better penmanship than his.
“When we were done, Carol said that Jackie was sitting in the car, and so we went to her and asked for her autograph. She kindly gave us hers on the same sheet as her husband.”
Zeman said, “The longer he stayed, the more excited the student body got. When he left, he was literally hanging out of the car from his waist up. We thought he was going to fall out, waving with both hands.”
LANCASTER
The senator’s stop in Lancaster initially included plans to dedicate a 46-ton tank as a war memorial, but the ceremony was scuttled when the party failed to get clearance from the Army. Kennedy did, however, prepare a speech on the Department of Agriculture’s rural electrification policies.
Rod Roggensack, 92, was a lawyer and part-time district attorney in Lancaster in 1959. He had a front-row seat for Kennedy’s appearance.
“My office … was right on the corner there, across from the courthouse. I don’t think there was a great big crowd. I don’t have any recollection that it had been ballyhooed at all at the time. I just happened to look out and I saw these cars parking there and (Kennedy) got out and his wife was with him. They walked across the grass over to where this crowd was waiting … on the east side of the courthouse.”
Prominent local Democrats escorted the senator. Among them were Mayor J. Miles Thompson, local jeweler Al Weber and Norman Clapp, former owner of the Grant County Independent and Democratic field officer for western Wisconsin.
Despite the commotion. Roggensack did not investigate further.
“Hell, I was a Republican. At that time, I think I was secretary for the county GOP committee. So, I was just somewhat intrigued to see them there, but I didn’t go down to hear the speech.”
Clapp, in a 1964 interview with Layne Beaty, remembered that “the crowd was rather disappointing to the Kennedy people. I think they expected something considerably larger than it was, … but when you scatter three or four hundred people over the outdoors, it looks pretty thin in spots.”
Yet, those in attendance reacted favorably. According to the TH, one courthouse official remarked, “I wish the Republican Party had somebody with as much glamour.”
Lisle Blackbourn, now of Elkhorn, Wis., wasn’t even old enough to attend school at the time, but he remembers the visit, during which he, his sister and mother were photographed with the senator.
“Kennedy was a very impressive figure, even for a four-year-old. I remember thinking how important he looked.
“My parents were early supporters of (Kennedy),” Blackbourn recalled. “They were farmers and felt (Kennedy) was sympathetic to the issues facing farmers in those days.”
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Plans to stop in Fennimore had been canceled weeks earlier, so the motorcade made its way to Prairie du Chien in Crawford County, where Kennedy’s schedule included a “Dutch treat dinner with area Democrats.”
According to the Courier-Press, he met with reporters at a luncheon at Geisler’s Blue Heaven, then moved to the Checkerboard Ballroom, where he delivered a speech to a crowd of 1,000.
“This is the largest gathering held by area Democrats for many years,” the newspaper noted.
The TH reported that “while Sen. Kennedy was giving his quick answers on the steel strike and Jimmy Hoffa, Mrs. Kennedy doodled pencil sketchings of female faces on the back of the program.”
The mood of Kennedy’s group had improved.
Clapp added, “It was a full house and it looked better. Everything went smoothly …, and I think (Kennedy) finished off the day happy.”
The couple stayed overnight in the city.
BOSCOBEL
Boscobel was not listed on the senator’s initial itinerary, but his entourage made a stop there on Friday morning.
Local Democrats hosted the Kennedys at breakfast at the Hoffmann House, where John gave a speech on the Rural Electrification Administration.
Afterward, he stopped at the office of the Boscobel Dial. Shirley Beattie, 95, who retired from the newspaper in 2016 after a 69-year career, was a linotype operator at the time.
“He was very pleasant and had a nice personality,” she said of Kennedy’s visit with the office staff. “He was like one of us workers.”
Kennedy also chatted with Dial owner and editor Ralph Goldsmith. A pressman had his photo taken with the senator, but the humble Beattie was hesitant and did not pursue the opportunity.
“We thought, ‘He wouldn’t want to have his picture taken with us. We couldn’t have our picture taken with a senator.’”
Beattie remembers that “the Kennedys freshened up at the Hotel Boscobel,” and says that locals now joke (though, inaccurately) that John Jr. was born nine months later.
The caravan then moved on to Richland Center and northward, wrapping up the tour in Superior on Saturday evening.
A RETURN VISIT
Kennedy officially declared his candidacy on Jan. 2, 1960.
With Wisconsin’s second-in-the-nation primary on April 5, the senator embarked on another swing through the state following
New Hampshire’s vote in March.
On March 25, Kennedy and Humphrey converged on Grant County — Humphrey arriving in Fennimore by chartered bus and Kennedy in Lancaster by helicopter. A spring snowstorm did little to delay the competitors.
Kennedy addressed the annual business meeting of the Grant Electric Cooperative at the Grantland Theater in Lancaster. Humphrey, meanwhile, spoke at the Fennimore Home Show. Afterward, the two swapped venues.
On this tour, Kennedy again spoke on agricultural issues and the REA.
“The challenges of the sixties — the challenges of REA in the nuclear age — demand more than just a consolidation of past gains. We need to be re-dedicated to the philosophy of growth — to the spirit of public responsibility for developing electric energy.”
Humphrey, who also spoke on farm policy, was received more enthusiastically than Kennedy, according to the TH.
The Minnesota senator added a gibe toward his opponent, “We need something besides promises in this country, we need performance. We don’t need a Hollywood-type, razzle-dazzle campaign.”
Kennedy’s motorcade proceeded to Gays Mills, Muscoda and Madison that day. The following week, he returned to the southwest corner of the state, stopping in Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Darlington and Shullsburg on April 1.
Bob and Patti Buschor, retired beef cattle and hog farmers in Darlington, were part of a small crowd that heard Kennedy’s speech at The Towne House, the renamed site of his previous visit in their city.
“We had been fans of his, so when we heard he would be in town, we definitely wanted to be there, because we had cheered him on right from the start,” Patti, 82, remembered.
“We were married with children. I was carrying a small child when I went through the greeting line — my daughter. He said, ‘Oh, that’s a fine-looking son you have.’ I said, ‘Only it’s a girl.’”
Patti dismissed the mistake and asked about Jackie. The two spoke briefly before Patti had to move on.
“He was a very charming man,” she said. “We were both impressed.”
In fact, the Buschors were so inspired that they named their next two children after the senator and his wife. Their third child is Martin Kennedy and their fourth is Jacqueline.
“Getting to meet a president is a really big deal for simple people in a small town,” Patti said. “It’s probably one of the most thrilling things we ever got to do.”
MAKING AN IMPACT
Four days later, Kennedy won the Wisconsin primary, with 56% of the vote.
His campaign tours through the state created lasting memories for those who heard and met the future president. Photographs of the candidate with area residents appeared in local newspapers and even the New York Times. Most treasure the autographs they received.
“What a wonderful experience for someone like me to actually be part of,” said McGettigan, whose sister received a campaign flier with a personal note from the senator. “(The Kennedys) had some goodness in their hearts.”
Buschor added, “(John) worked very, very hard for that candidacy. He really wanted to win, and he put everything into it.”
“The Kennedys put on a full-court press,” Roggensack said. “The whole … family came into Wisconsin to beat Hubert Humphrey. They were ambitious people. They were wealthy, celebrities, cosmopolitan and personable. They attracted a lot of attention.”
“We’re out in the boonies here. There are lots of places in Wisconsin that have got more voters than Grant County. This showed you how serious they were about getting elected. That was really campaigning, when you take time to come to a small place.”
“I think this was a political innovation.”