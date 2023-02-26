The recent rise in book banning in schools should not be up to parents, especially in Iowa. Such as the case with the Moms for Liberty organization whose members talked with legislators in Iowa to remove books that they saw as “obscene.” Iowa is considering a law allowing parents to ban books more easily. Removing books from the curriculum, library or the internet should not be the parents’ decision.
It is the teacher’s responsibility to educate students; books are a medium to explore many different topics from different viewpoints or experiences. Many books up for removal explore themes such as gender dysphoria or racial injustices, like the books “Gender Queer” and “The Hate U Give.”
If the parents disagree with themes or aspects of the book, they can talk to their children about it individually. Or work something out with the teacher. Taking books out of the curriculum robs the teacher of a valuable teaching tool and the child from many opportunities to learn about other perspectives.
The act of banning is ineffective as students might get the books from different sources, such as the case with the Tennessee banning of “Maus” and the bookstore that offered a free copy of the novel to any student who wanted it. The disagreement of one parent about a book being used to teach should not decide the fate of the book for all other students and teachers.
