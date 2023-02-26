The recent rise in book banning in schools should not be up to parents, especially in Iowa. Such as the case with the Moms for Liberty organization whose members talked with legislators in Iowa to remove books that they saw as “obscene.” Iowa is considering a law allowing parents to ban books more easily. Removing books from the curriculum, library or the internet should not be the parents’ decision.

It is the teacher’s responsibility to educate students; books are a medium to explore many different topics from different viewpoints or experiences. Many books up for removal explore themes such as gender dysphoria or racial injustices, like the books “Gender Queer” and “The Hate U Give.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.