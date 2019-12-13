Michael Carbonaro Live!
Today, Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with the goal of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic. Carbonaro’s late night appearances then launched him into stardom through his hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” on TruTV. Ticket prices range from $40.75 to $55.75. For more information, visit FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Dark Side of the Yule
Today, Historic Turner Hall, 115 S Bench St. Galena, Ill.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Christmas meets classic rock at this unique holiday concert. Classical Blast will bring a mash of classical and traditional holiday carols. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
Scuba Santa
Saturday and Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
11 a.m. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is celebrating the holidays once again with a visit from Scuba Santa. Taking a break from his holiday preparations, Santa will be scuba diving in the Gulf of Mexico aquarium and taking photos with guests through the glass. Visiting Scuba Santa is included with the cost of general admission. For more information, visit RiverMuseum.com.
Night of Living Windows
Saturday, Main Street and throughout Galena, Ill.
Holiday Grande with Jim McDonough
Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
2:30 p.m. Jim McDonough and his orchestra and singers have a statewide tour this holiday season with an all-new production benefiting Camp Courageous. This holiday stage production features McDonough at a concert grand piano, his professional 14-piece orchestra, a cast of sensational singers and dancers, elaborate sets and costumes and the true spirit of the season. Ticket prices range from $29 to $54. For more information, visit FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Lee Greenwood: A Tennessee Christmas
Sunday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Shows at 3 and 7 p.m. Greenwood, a country pop legend with more than 30 albums to his credit, will perform warm interpretations of Christmas favorites, as well as a rousing rendition of his signature hit “God Bless the USA.” Ticket prices start at $25. For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.