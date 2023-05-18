Emily Tull, program director at Ewalu Camp & Retreat Center, waits to talk to people about the camp located near Strawberry Point, Iowa, during the Great Give Day event held at Washington Square in Dubuque on Wednesday.
Amid the booths set up by nonprofits and bustle of lunching residents in Washington Square Wednesday, Emily Tull sat cross-legged in a brown tent, basking in the sun.
“I didn’t put the rain cover on because I was worried it would get too hot,” said Tull, program director at Ewalu Bible Camp and Retreat Center. “Seems like a safe choice.”
Wednesday offered an unusually charitable reason to enjoy lunch in the park: the public return of Great Give Day, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s annual fundraiser for area nonprofits.
Over a 24-hour period, individuals could make donations online to more than 200 local nonprofits in seven Iowa counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones. In the park, they could meet their beneficiaries in-person.
“It really gives nonprofits the opportunity to meet donors they may not know or have relationships with,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits for the foundation. “So I think this event is perfectly suited for people to come to the park on this beautiful day and meet a nonprofit.”
The weather thankfully obliged; Supple said he’d been eyeballing it for the past month.
Tull was raising money to renovate the Bible camp’s 60-year-old Cedar Lodge, with hopes of raising $10,000 on Wednesday. The camp had more than doubled that benchmark by late afternoon.
This year marked the first time the community foundation had held an event to commemorate the occasion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“It’s just a celebration of all the work nonprofits do throughout the year,” Supple said.
To that end, the community foundation hired a DJ to play music from the park gazebo, and food trucks lined up on Sixth Street to serve customers.
New participants to the event included the Cascade Public Library, where stakeholders hoped to bridge a thousand-dollar fundraising gap for a new building (fundraising sat just shy of $1,700 by late afternoon), and the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Dubuque chapter, which recently moved into a new facility.
“We’re using this event as more of an awareness opportunity and just to engage with our fellow nonprofits,” said Britni Farber, CEO of NAMI Dubuque. “We have a lot of friends, a lot of support, and its nice to be around like-minded agencies.”
It was also an opportunity to lure unsuspecting office workers into charitable giving, though the online-only donation strategy made measuring how successful that was difficult.
The community foundation aimed to raise half a million dollars for the 203 participating nonprofits, the most to date, but “honestly, we’d be thrilled by anything over $400,000,” Supple said.
In 2022, 2,453 gifts raised $347,658 for more than 190 organizations. In 2021, 2,734 gifts helped raise $357,289.
As of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1,473 donors had raised $405,457 for area nonprofits.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
