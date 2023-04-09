There’s a reason we have laws in this country, otherwise, we’ll have lawlessness and anarchy! Sad to say, many are reverting back to the rule of the Old West: “get them before they get you,” plus “dead men can’t talk.” All the while, taking on a vigilante type of attitude, while pushing for mob violence!
Unlike many, however, I believe in law and order. Therefore, if someone breaks the law, they need to be held accountable — no matter who they are! (There also can’t be a double standard, where one set of laws apply for certain people, a different set for everyone else!)
Sad to say, money seems to have a way of doing the talking! Largely, because of that, many think they can buy their way out of any situation! It also bothers me that certain people are treated much harsher for the same crime, while others with kid gloves! (Still, we know that truth and justice will always prevail, and that good will triumph over evil!)
Gee, isn’t it strange, most parents teach their children right from wrong, plus that there are consequences for their actions! Children, however, are very observant. Therefore, if they witness parents doing something illegal, yet continually getting away with it, time-and-time again, just what kind of lessons are we instilling in them?
No, if we really want our children to be good, decent citizens, then we need to start practicing what we’re preaching!
