There’s a reason we have laws in this country, otherwise, we’ll have lawlessness and anarchy! Sad to say, many are reverting back to the rule of the Old West: “get them before they get you,” plus “dead men can’t talk.” All the while, taking on a vigilante type of attitude, while pushing for mob violence!

Unlike many, however, I believe in law and order. Therefore, if someone breaks the law, they need to be held accountable — no matter who they are! (There also can’t be a double standard, where one set of laws apply for certain people, a different set for everyone else!)

