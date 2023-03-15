According to the Feb. 24, 2023 edition of the Telegraph Herald, 4,137 Dubuque County residents will be at risk of losing their Medicaid benefits. How will this affect residents who live in adult-care facilities who rely on Medicaid for treatment and care? Many of our local adult-care facilities are non-profit, faith-based facilities. They do not have deep financial pockets to rely on to care for our loved-ones who cannot afford to pay on their own.
I am a board member at a local faith-based adult-care facility. Our father passed away at this same facility 10 years ago. Our family was lucky in that our father had the savings to afford to stay at this very loving and compassionate facility. We did not have to worry about our father relying on government-funded programs to have somewhere to live when he could no longer live on how own.
Many Dubuque families do not have that same peace of mind. Their parents may not be as lucky as our father and have to rely on Medicaid and Medicare to live in the sunset years of their life. At our facility that amounts to 55% of the persons who reside at our facility. During COVID the government was eager to fund programs that assisted students and workers. What about the previous generation of workers who now rely on us to take care of them? We are failing our elders.
I urge everyone to contact their state and federal legislators about this issue.
