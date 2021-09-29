Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
Houston-Ruchti — Jarrod Houston and Taylor Ruchti, of Preston, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Laack — Justin and Stacey Laack, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.