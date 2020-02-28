Puddle of Mudd
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Puddle of Mudd rises from the ashes with its sixth studio album in nearly a decade, entitled Welcome to Galvania. Formed in 1991, Puddle of Mudd has sold over 7 million albums and has had a string of No. 1 singles, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me” and “Famous.” For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.
Tri-State Home and Builders Show
Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
4 to 8 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find the latest products and services to assist in building and improving your home and yard. The Tri-State Home & Builders Show has thousands of ideas to help make your house a home. Admission is $5 for adults; free for kids 12 and younger. Visit jacksonexpogroup.com.
Rock of Ages
Today through Sunday, Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Rock of Ages takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others. Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. For more information, visit TheGrandOperaHouse.com.
Business Expo
Saturday, Ramada Inn, U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to noon. Join the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and “leap” your business into 2020. Come and meet some of the best businesses in the Galena area. Dozens of vendors will be available to share information about their business and services. Free admission to attendees. There’s plenty of parking and an entrance at the back of the building. Visit GalenaChamber.com.
Golden Dragon Acrobats
Saturday, University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. The spellbinding artistry, amazing athletics and cirque spectacular of the Golden Dragon Acrobats thrills audiences of all ages. Combining award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, breathtaking costumes, music and theater, the 25-member troupe has traveled to all 50 states and more than 65 countries on five continents. Cost: $25-$39. Visit www.DBQ.edu/HeritageCenter.