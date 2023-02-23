Like many who have left abusive relationships, Julianne Draeger left almost everything behind — her home in Potosi, Wis., her art supplies, even her oldest son.
She spent years between the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s domestic violence shelter, then the emergency and extended-stay Teresa Shelter operated by Opening Doors and then the nonprofit’s transitional housing at Maria House.
Then, one day, a staff member at Opening Doors made her an offer.
“Out of the blue, they said, do you want to have an apartment?” Draeger said. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’”
Now 54, Draeger is by her estimate the longest-occupied member in Opening Doors’ long-term supportive housing program at Francis Apartments, where clients pulled from Opening Doors’ emergency shelter and transitional housing live independently in rent-subsidized units with case management from agency staff as needed.
The agency soon may expand that option to more women like Draeger following the $250,000 purchase of the Francis Apartments building at 1501 Jackson St. from Steeple Square at the beginning of the year.
Opening Doors Executive Director Carol Gebhart said the agency plans for all 12 units in the building to ultimately serve the program.
“Our goal would be to have all of our apartments be Opening Doors clients,” Gebhart said.
Up to eight of the building’s units already were available for use for the agency’s permanent supportive housing program. Residents pay rent based on what they can afford and receive as-needed support from case managers located at the adjacent Maria House.
Draeger works with a case manager twice a month, who helps her to budget her food stamps and income from a part-time job and assists her when Draeger, who has fibromyalgia, gets groceries from the food pantry.
When she was diagnosed with breast cancer and stopped working while she received chemotherapy, the agency covered her rent entirely.
Plans for Opening Doors to eventually obtain the 12,490-foot property dated to the beginning of the $15 million renovation of the Steeple Square campus. Opening Doors contributed toward the cost of the renovation, though Gebhart declined to say how much.
Steeple Square Board President Judy Wolf said Steeple Square had to resolve its obligations under the federal and state tax credits the nonprofit used to fund the site’s renovation before it could transfer the property to Opening Doors. Tax credits paid for 40% of the campus renovation, Wolf estimated.
“It was a logical move with Maria House next door,” said Wolf.
Francis Apartments’ location also puts tenants within walking distance of the Marita Theisen Childcare Center and its Head Start program, also located on the Steeple Square campus, as well as several stops on the city’s Jule routes on Jackson and White streets.
Gebhart said the agency would not displace existing tenants paying market rate and would fill open units depending on its clients’ needs.
The option to live independently, Draeger said, has opened up her life. She set up an art studio in the spare bedroom and now is working with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services to market and sell her art.
While physically she still is recovering from chemotherapy, she said she feels stronger than she has before. She can always find something to be happy about. And she hopes other women in similar situations can have that chance.
“I didn’t think I could ever have this,” she said. “And through this program, I do.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
