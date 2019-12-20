Platteville’s Hometown Christmas
Today, Main Street, Platteville, Wis.
4 to 8 p.m. Businesses will stay open late while visitors enjoy luminaries, roasted chestnuts and carolers on Main Street. Carriage rides through town can be booked through The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums. For more information, visit Platteville.com.
Snowflakes & Sweets — Holiday Cheer
Saturday, Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. and Main Street, Galena, Ill.
Noon to 4 p.m. Take your time enjoying special sweet treats from local bakeries, chocolatiers, coffee roasters and wineries, all while strolling down Main Street. Find specials and events sprinkled along the way. A ticket provides a punch card good for 10 sweet treats. The sweet treats will be a mix (chosen by you) of cookies, candies, drinks and more. It also includes a commemorative bucket that you can use during the stroll to carry all your sweets. All ticket-holders collect their treat bucket and punch card at the Old Market House. Tickets are $30 per person on day of event.
A Neil Diamond Tribute, starring Keith Allynn
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Shows at 4 and 8 p.m. Featured in the documentary film, "Diamond Mountain," Keith’s success as a Neil Diamond tribute artist continues to soar. Experience the feel of Neil in this Broadway-style romantic comedy that features quick-change magic, a unique salute to veterans and all your favorite hits. Ticket prices start at $15 and are available at moonbarrocks.com.
Candlelight Night Hike
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
6 to 8 p.m. Come and discover the wonders of the winter nighttime forest on a self-led hike through the preserve. The trail will be lit by candles. Dress for the weather. For more information, visit DubuqueCounty.org.
Toys for Tots Kids' Christmas
Sunday, Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St.
Noon to 3 p.m. The day is filled with giant inflatable rides, a real firetruck and ambulance, face-painting, music and dancing, photos with Santa and a visit from "Frozen" characters Elsa and Olaf. There will be cookies, popcorn, punch and milk, and every child at the party gets a toy from Theisen's Home-Farm-Auto. There is no cost to attend.