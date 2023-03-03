Being sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury is one of the worst feelings an athlete can experience, and unfortunately, it’s a reality for many women in sports. Female athletes are two to eight times more likely to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear than male athletes. This problem heightens as women’s sports leagues start to gain more popularity.

Injuries involving the ACL account for 37% of knee injuries in the WNBA, a number that is continuously increasing. Even off the big stage of professional sports, thousands of female high school athletes experience the devastation of this injury annually. The pain of sitting on the bench during a critical season might hurt more than the actual injury for many. The answer to this ill-fated problem? More research and treatment into the female body, especially for athletes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.