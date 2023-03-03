Being sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury is one of the worst feelings an athlete can experience, and unfortunately, it’s a reality for many women in sports. Female athletes are two to eight times more likely to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear than male athletes. This problem heightens as women’s sports leagues start to gain more popularity.
Injuries involving the ACL account for 37% of knee injuries in the WNBA, a number that is continuously increasing. Even off the big stage of professional sports, thousands of female high school athletes experience the devastation of this injury annually. The pain of sitting on the bench during a critical season might hurt more than the actual injury for many. The answer to this ill-fated problem? More research and treatment into the female body, especially for athletes.
Most information and care concerning ACLs are based on men’s bodies. Women tend to get lumped into this research without consideration for the differences between the female and male bodies like hormonal schedules, body shapes and the menstrual cycle. For instance, women’s hips are wider than men’s, putting more stress on soft tissues in the leg joints, leading to more ankle and knee injuries. Women are inherently different from men, creating a gap in which female athletes’ health lies.
It’s hard to sit and watch as female athletes suffer from lack of research because of a world molded for men. Let’s do better.
