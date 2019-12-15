Opening Doors announced that Kevin Crahan and Jennifer Webber have joined the Board of Directors. Crahan is owner of KFC Hospitality and Webber is a former teacher and community volunteer.

Westmark Enterprises announced that Kevin Curran was promoted to director of accounting and controller.

Kendall Hunt Publishing announced the following promotions:

Angela Kearney was promoted to director of K-12 Marketing.

Wendy Jochum was promoted to director of Publishing Services.

Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced Kim Tallon recently earned the Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, CEDS designation from the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation, after completing a rigorous set of criteria for the evaluation of education, training, knowledge and experience. Tallon currently serves as a therapist at Statera Integrated Health and Wellness.

