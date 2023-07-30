Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
On a recent Saturday afternoon visit to Lower Main Street in Dubuque, I saw 15 to 20 people who looked like the tourist types. Fifteen total on both sides of the street, from Third to First on Main.
I went to Galena, Ill., the same afternoon and saw crowds of shoppers and tourists. Why is this?
We in Dubuque have a great Lower Main area; I don’t understand why it is so vacant.
