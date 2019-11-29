25th annual Reflections in the Park
Today through Jan. 4, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. nightly. Join Hillcrest Family Services for the 25th annual Reflections in the Park. Drive through the park and enjoy the beauty of the twinkling lights this holiday season. Each night the 25th car will receive a $25 Hy-Vee gift card. Santa will visit every Monday. You can pick up advance tickets for $8 at any Hillcrest or DB&T location or pay $10 per car at the gate. For more information, visit hillcrest-fs.org or call 563-845-0378.
The Great Swiss Gnome Hunt
Today, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring the entire family to join in the fun of finding all the gnomes hiding along the trail of Swiss Valley Nature Preserve. Search high and low and find them all. Conservation staffers will be releasing clues as to the gnomes’ locations closer to the event. Be the first to find the Golden Gnome and win a special prize. For more information, call 563-556-6745.
Galena Holiday Kick-Off
Saturday, Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
Join Galena in a celebration of the holidays with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit from Santa. Meet with Santa at the Old Market House from 1 to 3 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., Santa will make a trip down Main Street to greet the town. The tree lighting at Old Market House is set for 5 p.m.
Christmas Candlewalk
Saturday, Cable Car Square, West Fourth Street, Cable Car Square
5 to 10 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries will line Bluff and Fourth streets lighting the way as families gather at the foot of the famed Fenelon Place Elevator waiting for Santa Claus to take the last cable car ride of the year. For more information, visit DowntownDubuque.org.
Branson Country Xmas
Saturday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
7 p.m. Direct from Branson, Mo., the Ozark Jubilee features an all-star cast of Branson’s top entertainers. This year the Ozark Jubilee will honor and pay tribute to our veterans and thank them for their service. The entire second half of the show is a total variety of Christmas music. Tickets are $22 for adults and $13 for students (in advance); $25 for adults and $15 for students at door. For more information, visit OhnwardFineArtsCentre.com.