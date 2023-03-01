As our world becomes more advanced, it is very important that children can work alongside artificial intelligence to accomplish their goals.

Having knowledge about AI begins in school, which is why students should be allowed to work with AI, such as ChatGPT, to do projects and homework. There are two very important reasons AI should be allowed in school, one is that using AI from a young age will help kids prepare for the future. In the near future, these bots will be used more and more, so kids need to begin learning and understanding AI now so they can use it for their future jobs.

