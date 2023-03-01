As our world becomes more advanced, it is very important that children can work alongside artificial intelligence to accomplish their goals.
Having knowledge about AI begins in school, which is why students should be allowed to work with AI, such as ChatGPT, to do projects and homework. There are two very important reasons AI should be allowed in school, one is that using AI from a young age will help kids prepare for the future. In the near future, these bots will be used more and more, so kids need to begin learning and understanding AI now so they can use it for their future jobs.
The second reason AI should be allowed in schools is because of its ability to create a tailored plan for each individual student. AI can analyze students’ strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles to create a customized learning plan. With a customized learning plan for each student, most of them will be able to learn faster and in more depth than ever before.
Most teachers and parents are concerned that AI would only be used to cheat because it can write essays along with being able to answer almost any question. Although it does have these abilities, students and teachers should not be concerned about cheating because it is very easy to detect AI in essays.
A site has already been created, GPT Zero, that detects AI in essays so that teachers can know when students are cheating.
