I am writing to express my appreciation for Gov. Kim Reynolds and the other lawmakers who supported the Students First Act, which established Education Savings Accounts in Iowa.

This initiative will provide eligible families with the opportunity to cover tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at accredited private schools. ESAs will enable parents to choose the best educational option for their children, regardless of their income or where they live. This initiative will create more opportunities for our children to succeed, and it is a significant step toward ensuring educational equity in the state.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.