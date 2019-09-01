Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Shelley Stickfort as the city’s new human resources director. She replaces Randy Peck, who will retire on Sept. 30 after leading the City’s human resources/personnel office for 40 years.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., has hired Dr. Brian James as director of dental services. Dr. James practiced dentistry for 32 years and founded three dental practices all in Iowa. As the director of dental services, he will lead HK’s dental niche practice in the areas of practice consulting, improvement and innovation.
•
Jason Harmon has been named vice president for Enrollment Management at Clarke University.
•
McM Search Group, of Peosta, Iowa, is an executive search company that specializes in the recruitment of executive and professional positions for a variety of industries. In addition to executive search work, McM Search Group does Human Resources consulting for small to medium businesses. Gary McAndrew is the owner.
•
Steeple Square announced that Carol Gebhart joined the board of directors. Gebhart is the executive director for Opening Doors, and previously served as director of the office for protection of children at the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
•
The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission has announced the appointment of Todd Dalsing as the new director of the Dubuque Regional Airport. Dalsing will begin his duties on Nov. 28, and will replace Robert Grierson, AAE, who is retiring after 13½ years as airport manager in Dubuque.
•
RSM US LLP recently announced the promotion of 12 employees located in the firm’s Dubuque office.
Employees include:
Audit Services: Anna Rechtenbach, manager; Paige Mellen, supervisor; and Krista Bushkofsky, senior associate.
Tax Services: Allison O’Rourke, senior associate; and Jaimie Gourley, senior associate.
Consulting Services: Jeff Lovett, director; Heather Elliott, manager; Kayla Sieverding, supervisor; Heather Everding, senior associate; and Tracy LeClere, senior associate.
Internal Client Services: Jocelyn Odegard, office lead; and Ann Pickel, client maintenance specialist senior.
New hires:
Amy Steger joined the company as a client service representative. She has over nine years of customer service experience.
Jason Brown joined the company as a senior accountant. He has over seven years of accounting experience.
Hayley Till joined the company as an administrative assistant. She is a recent graduate from the University of Northern Iowa.
Trent Stringer joined the company as senior vice president in Transportation Sales. He has over 18 years of Transportation Sales experience.
•
Kunkel and Associates announced the following employee news:
Promotions:
Angie Recker has been promoted to sales support representative. She has been employed with the company since 2010.
Kaitlin Till has been promoted to financial accountant. She has been employed with the company since 2013.
Sarah Zeimet has been promoted to commercial account service representative. She has been employed with the company since 2017.
Gary Kunkel has been promoted to senior vice president, transportation. He has been employed with the company since 2006.
Hope Jackson has been promoted to senior benefits manager. She has been with the company since 2014.
Awards:
Kevin Meyers is the recent recipient of the 2019 Young Professional of the Year award. This recipient is being recognized for a take-charge approach, portraying a positive attitude and seeing the bigger picture while inspiring others.
Achievements:
Ashley Noonan, Brooke O’Shea and Heather Freiburger recently achieved the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation. Earning the CISR designation is tangible proof of their commitment to a superior level of customer service.