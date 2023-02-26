If you use a cell phone while driving, please take a moment and consider Ellen’s story.
My daughter, Ellen Bengtson, 28, was killed by a person driving while under the influence of a phone. Tragically, this story is not unique. Distracted driving is a growing public safety crisis. Distracted driving deaths, injuries and property damage are all increasing at an alarming rate.
The distracted driver, tried in Floyd County, was acquitted without so much as a traffic citation, despite his confession that he was reading phone messages instead of watching the road.
Obviously, Iowa’s distracted driving law is inadequate and full of loopholes.
Research proves using a phone while driving is equivalent to driving impaired, or blindfolded. Distracted driving causes more crashes than drunken driving.
State Patrol’s investigation of the crash proved Ellen was run down from behind along a posted bike route. The pickup “hit something” at 55 mph despite of an unobstructed road view for nearly three football fields. He confessed he didn’t even know what he slammed into and propelled over his pickup truck. Ellen was found 28 paces away in a ditch.
My daughter died within hours from horrific internal injuries.
It’s too late for Ellen and my family, but it doesn’t have to be too late for you and your loved ones. Please remember Ellen’s story — do not use a cell phone while driving!
