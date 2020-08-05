DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A shortage of electrical wiring caused a fire to ignite inside the walls Wednesday morning at Dyersville Die Cast.
No injuries were reported.
Dyersville firefighters were dispatched to 502 5th Street Northwest at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a fire from inside Dyersville Die Cast.
“It was actually an electrical short in the wiring, and the insulation caught fire,” said Dyersville Fire Chief Al Wessels.
When firefighters arrived, they used an extinguisher to quickly put out the fire. No remaining fires were found inside the building, Wessels said.
Wessels reported no real damage to the building was found.