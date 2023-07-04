Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Not just because my daughter-in-law and grandson were in it, but if you missed “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Grand Opera House last month, you missed a fantastic show.
Congratulations to the cast, crew and the Grand Opera House.
