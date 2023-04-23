Supplemental Nutrition Assistance is a federal program of the Department of Agriculture. It is intended to supplement the diets of people in their time of need. Our Iowa Republican legislators apparently think there should be new barriers set up to deny people these benefits by making the amount of liquid assets they can have to be no more than $15,000. This is a rule that, if approved, will contribute to the cycle of structural poverty. The strategy seems to be to set the standard so severe that people will become discouraged and shamed so much that they will not even apply for assistance. Iowa can do better.
With this legislation, people needing food assistance would be given an additional roadblock to building some financial security to be used to work their way out of poverty. An elderly or disabled person who no longer has substantial income might be forced to “spend down” their savings or sell their household goods to qualify for food assistance. Those savings and other personal assets are security and comfort for people who are struggling to make ends meet. Let’s ask our state leaders to do better and be more compassionate. Please join hundreds of religious leaders throughout the state and write or call Gov. Reynolds and ask her to veto Senate File 494 out of compassion for some of our most vulnerable citizens.
