When manufacturers have difficulty getting material from a supplier, do they automatically accept a lower quality of material from that supplier? Or in order to keep their loyal customers, do they look elsewhere to maintain the quality and reputation of what they’re selling?
As an answer to our workforce shortage, Gov. Reynolds and our Republican legislators choose to accept reduced quality in many of the products produced in Iowa, especially for our children. They are no longer concerned with producing the quality teachers needed for a well-educated citizenry. Their answer to a teacher shortage is reducing teacher qualifications and funding private schools with lower standards. Qualifications for day care employees are also being lowered. To find more employees, child labor laws will also change. Children will work more hours at a later time, ignoring safety. Employers wouldn’t be liable for any injuries.
None of these solutions will solve our workforce shortage or attract new people. They’re Band-aids on a large wound. Major long-term solutions are needed. We must encourage our youth to stay in Iowa. We must attract a new population. To do this, we must fund our universities and K-12 schools, making them among the best in the nation. We must raise our ridiculous minimum wage. We must embrace diversity and respect the civil rights of all.
Iowa’s Republican legislators have created an Iowa ridiculed and now known nationally as unwelcoming. It’s past time to step up against their agenda. Contact them. Show up. Stop being ignored.
