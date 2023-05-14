No Mow May is a movement encouraging people to not Mow until the end of May to allow for emerging pollinators to have access to much-needed food sources. The Telegraph Herald posted an article by Jessica Damiano, of The Associated Press, critical of No Mow May? In the article, she states that it’s a “terrible idea.” She goes on to outline how not mowing your lawn in May can increase the population of rodents and snakes. She claims invasive weeds might take hold during that period “that might lead people to apply chemical pesticides.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh issued a proclamation endorsing the initiative. Over 400 people have signed up to participate. Those green No Mow May signs popping up all over town were paid for by a Sustainable Dubuque grant. Could we possibly have gotten this all wrong? The answer is no. The article claims there will be an increase in snakes and rodents. According to the Penn State Extension, this is a myth. And as to people using more pesticides to control invasive weeds, so far everyone I’ve talked to is welcoming those newly appearing dandelions, clover and violets. Participants are reporting increased sightings of bees and butterflies. Why would we use chemicals to eliminate the very plants we are trying to encourage?
Recommended for you
No Mow May is a first step and has started an important conversation and created a community of pollinator enthusiasts. Let’s keep moving forward and ignore the naysayers.
(1) comment
Mowing the lawn for the third time this month, I'm sure I can get three more before the end of the month. Not interested in mowing hay and weeds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.