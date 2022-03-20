According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Dubuque is 15% non-White, yet we currently have no City Council member representing this population. I will start off saying that both women running for this seat are educated, empathetic and have the best interest of Dubuque residents. However, in Carla Anderson we have a candidate who brings a background rich in qualities needed on our City Council. Many might not realize the complex issues presented to council members: budgeting, construction old and new, zoning, infrastructure, etc. Carla not only possesses degrees in business and information technology, U.S. military experience, but she’s also been a union construction worker. The diversity Carla brings, not to mention her life experience, give her a unique perspective … thinking “outside the box” when problem solving solutions for 4th Ward residents.
Carla and her son (a Clarke graduate) live in the heart of the Ward 4 in downtown Dubuque. This ward, so beautiful, historic and artsy also encompasses Dubuque’s greatest diversity, both racial and economic. Living there, she has had the opportunity to meet and work tirelessly for people and business owners experiencing difficulty maneuvering city complexities. Since moving to Dubuque, Carla has been chair of the Human Rights Commission and is currently a board member of Habitat for Humanity and a mentor to small downtown businesses.
On Tuesday, March 29, Ward 4 residents have an opportunity to elect a true representative of our beautiful ward. By electing Carla, our City Council can be more inclusive and representative of its habitants.