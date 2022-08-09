Dubuque County Veterans Affairs has a fairly simple mission: help former servicemen get what’s theirs.
“Veterans don’t always know what they’re entitled to,” said county veteran service officer Doug Slaats, who left the Army in 2011 after 22 years of service.
One of several member agencies of the state Commission of Veterans Affairs, the county VA offers certified service officers who assist veterans in civilian life.
The county VA is independent of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and principally helps veterans file disability and pension claims with the federal government.
“The VA is a complex bureaucracy, so it’s our job to help vets navigate that,” said veteran service officer and former Army National Guardsman Nick Agan.
That includes the latest health care and disability benefits from the federal PACT Act.
Signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden, the PACT Act extends federal VA health care to veterans with illnesses linked to burn pits and other toxic exposures that occurred in the first Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as to veterans exposed to Agent Orange and radiation in locations and during time periods previously not recognized by the federal government.
That includes a host of presumptive conditions, including brain, gastrointestinal, kidney, lymphatic, and reproductive cancer, and a host of respiratory and pulmonary conditions common among veterans exposed to burn pits; and for high blood pressure and monoclonal gammopathy, a blood condition that can progress to blood cancer, for veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange.
“This is going to open up quite a bit of services for local veterans,” said Executive Director Randy Rennison.
Agan announced the passage of the act at the county VA’s Saturday morning coffee and donuts social and answered questions from veterans, several of whom hold long-standing skepticism of the claims process.
Processing benefits claims has been a historically sluggish business, with benefits frequently taking nine months to a year to take effect, Agan said, but the service officer said a revamp of the federal processing system has greatly sped up the process.
Now, he said, claims usually take 90 days to six months to be processed.
“If everything’s done properly the first time and everything’s checked, six months is very doable,” Slaats said.
The PACT Act also includes specific provisions to expedite claims for certain conditions via an automated system. As of Monday the federal VA has 603,050 pending claims, with 162,680 considered backlogged (pending for more than 125 days).
The county VA also administers rent and utility assistance for veterans as well as a food pantry for veterans. As of February 2021, it also administers Dubuque County’s general assistance program, which county residents may access via Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa’s Coordinated Entry hotline.
Agan said his office has about 4,500 veterans in its database, most of whom have been served on a one-off basis, but he estimates there are up to 10,000 veterans living in the county.
“We’re always trying to provide service to those who haven’t come in yet,” he said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
