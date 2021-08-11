Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

Allen — Marshay Allen, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

Kerong-Jolet — Emilson Kerong and Rosalinda Jolet, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you