PEOSTA, Iowa — Throughout Leonard Witt’s 30 years of teaching, his dedication to not only education and carpentry, but also his students, never wavered.
“He was a very dedicated teacher, and he really believed in this home-building program,” said Charles Cox, a retired Dubuque Senior High School printing instructor. “He was a good carpenter and everything.”
A U.S. Navy veteran, Witt died on Jan. 10 at the age of 95. His obituary stated that he “created and organized the Vocational Home Building Program for the state of Iowa.”
When he came to Dubuque, he helped launch the vocational home-building program at Dubuque Senior in 1969 with another industrial technology teacher, John Fischer, according to Cox. Students from Hempstead and Wahlert Catholic high schools were also able to participate in the program and build houses throughout the city.
The class was fully hands-on and taught students about plumbing, wiring, roofing and more.
During the program’s first year, the school district paid for the materials, but in order for the home to be sold, the Legislature needed to approve it. Eventually, it sat on the market so long someone from the school district purchased it, Cox said.
The following year, the Dubuque Board of Realtors stepped in and sponsored the program.
“After the homes were built, they sold right away because people respected the quality of homes that were built,” said Arden “Doc” Johnston, a former executive director of secondary education at Dubuque Senior High School.
Johnston said on a scale from one to 10, Witt was a 10. Everyone loved him.
“He was well respected,” he said. “He was a stoic individual. He practiced what he preached. When he told the kids he wanted them to do something and why, it was because he did the same thing when he built the home.”
Any profit from the home sales went to a special scholarship fund for students in the program that could be used for higher education. But Witt emphasized that the program was more than just a way for students to receive financial assistance.
“Our program is mainly to teach kids — (to) give them experience through learning,” Witt told the Telegraph Herald in a 1975 article. “So if we accomplish our main educational objective, we’re successful. Hopefully, though, we’ll make a profit.”
Cox said with Witt, everything was done by the book.
“He was really good with what he did,” he said. “He was old-school. We all got along well. He was very good with his students. We had a million stories.”
Efforts to contact Witt’s family members via phone calls and social media were unsuccessful.