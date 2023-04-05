A moratorium against disconnecting utilities used to heat homes ended April 1 for recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Iowa and Illinois.

Beginning today all residents of both states can have their energy utilities shut off, following the end of similar moratoriums as weather warms. Disconnections for LIHEAP recipients may begin as early as today.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.