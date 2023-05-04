Our country is being destroyed from within by several cancers aggressively metastasized by the leadership of the Democrat party. Three of the most vile are (1) climate fanaticism, (2) transgender indoctrination of children and (3) illegal immigration.

Climate change “religion” is not driven by facts, but rather an attempt to weaken the USA and reduce freedom and economic growth, which has brought millions of people out of poverty. The climate may be changing, but not because of growth and prosperity. When the Ice Age ended as the globe warmed, there was no fossil fuel industry and no SUVs on the road, so what is the explanation for the warming?

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.