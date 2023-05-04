Our country is being destroyed from within by several cancers aggressively metastasized by the leadership of the Democrat party. Three of the most vile are (1) climate fanaticism, (2) transgender indoctrination of children and (3) illegal immigration.
Climate change “religion” is not driven by facts, but rather an attempt to weaken the USA and reduce freedom and economic growth, which has brought millions of people out of poverty. The climate may be changing, but not because of growth and prosperity. When the Ice Age ended as the globe warmed, there was no fossil fuel industry and no SUVs on the road, so what is the explanation for the warming?
There are two genders, and no amount of leftist indoctrination designed to undermine and divide families and separate children from parents can change that. This evil agenda must be defeated, and resources devoted to counseling and mental health. A recent Republican-passed bill designed to protect women in sports from being forced to compete against men did not receive one Democrat vote. Besides potential for injury to women when competing against men, women are losing out on scholarships and other compensation.
Recommended for you
Since President Biden took office, millions of people have entered the country illegally, and drug cartels have made millions trafficking humans and drugs which have killed thousands of Americans. Even Democrat mayors of some of the largest sanctuary cities are crying for relief.
Democrat leadership promotes policies that threaten our lives, our freedom and our country. They must be defeated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.