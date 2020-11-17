OTTER CREEK, Iowa — It was a brutally cold Sunday morning as Karen Phillips stood outside St. Lawrence Church and listened to the rumble of tractors coming down the road.
At first, she didn’t think much of it until one after another, they continued to flood in and park across from the church. They had come to pay tribute to beloved farmer David Phillips, whom they all knew and respected.
“It was so very special,” Karen said. “It showed tremendous respect from the community. It was an incredible tribute.”
David Phillips, 72, died Nov. 12 from complications of COVID-19. His family will hold a celebration of life for David after the pandemic has ended but still had Mass Nov. 15 at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek.
David, otherwise known as “Red” by his friends and family for his vivid red hair and Irish heritage, served in the U.S. National Guard and was a longtime farmer in Otter Creek, just a few miles south of Zwingle. He and his wife, Karen, have two grown daughters, Rachel Kingree and Jennifer Jones.
“(He was) born, bred, raised (in Otter Creek),” Karen said. “He lived in the same house his entire life.”
Gary Kunde met David at Maquoketa High School, he said. When he found out the family was only doing a small Mass to memorialize David, he knew he needed to do something to honor David and his family. So he called up other local farmers from the area, and together they all decided to drive their tractors and all-terrain vehicles to Otter Creek.
“They couldn’t utilize the traditional funeral approach, and we just felt we needed to do something to show respect to the family and Dave,” he said. “We just wanted to show the family that Dave meant quite a bit to us and the community.”
Kunde said David Phillips is the first friend he’s lost to COVID-19.
“It hit pretty close to home,” he said. “We ran around together as young members in the community before he went to the service. We both spent time in the reserve and the guard, and we farmed together for the past 40 to 50 years. We both raised our families. We were just good friends.”
When asked how Tom Donovan knew David, his response was simple.
“Everybody knew David,” he said plainly. “He was one of the stars in the neighborhood. He was a good neighbor to everybody. He was someone you could count on.”
Years ago, David’s dad spoke during his 80th birthday party, and gave a speech Karen said she still reflects on.
“His father’s advice to his children was to work hard, be honest and enjoy your family,” she said. “Those were things David lived by.”