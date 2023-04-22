Solar energy could be taking our unique country’s beauty away. A foreign renewable energy group is proposing a large utility scale solar complex in western Dubuque County, just north of the Field of Dreams. It would cover 500 to 1,000 acres.
What would this mean for farmland? Stripping the topsoil, moving large amounts of ground, driving steel I-beams deep into the soil and burying miles of underground cable, all of which would effect the natural drainage and landscape.
What impact will the project have on the land for future agricultural production? What happens if or when subsidies end, and projects are sold? How will neighboring properties and their value be affected? What happens to the contracts when the site is sold to another business? And most importantly, will the solar company stand by the promises it makes to mitigate the harm to the land and our community?
Recommended for you
These and more are questions that need to be answered.
Dubuque County should be a leader in protecting one of our most valuable resources — the ground that provides all our food, fuel and fiber. There are other great options, such as installing solar panels on rooftops (both commercial and private), or installing raised panels on some parking lots in the cities to bring power directly to where it’s needed most.
For projects like these, we need proper ordinances addressing setbacks, land restoration and decommissioning, watershed issues and soil contamination. I encourage residents to ask these hard questions and help hold these companies accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.