Solar energy could be taking our unique country’s beauty away. A foreign renewable energy group is proposing a large utility scale solar complex in western Dubuque County, just north of the Field of Dreams. It would cover 500 to 1,000 acres.

What would this mean for farmland? Stripping the topsoil, moving large amounts of ground, driving steel I-beams deep into the soil and burying miles of underground cable, all of which would effect the natural drainage and landscape.

