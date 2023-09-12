Changes could be in the offing for parking in downtown Dubuque.
An update on the Smart Parking Mobility Management Plan was presented to the Dubuque City Council at a work session Monday.
The update was provided by Walker Consultants, which is one of the firms hired by the city to help complete the plan. The plan will determine how the city will improve parking infrastructure, accessibility and mobility for walking, biking and public transit.
The update presented included options for updating technology, signage and parking policy in Dubuque. The options are not final recommendations, and Ryan Knuckey, city director of transportation services said those final recommendations likely won’t come until early 2024.
Kevin White, of Walker Consultants, presented the option of doing away with single-space parking meters and installing pay stations on about every block where visitors can enter their license plate number and pay with coins, text-to-pay, QR code, a credit card or mobile app.
The option proposed would do the same for surface lots, with one pay station per lot and time extensions done at the stations or by app. Permit holders would utilize a license plate-based virtual permit.
License plate readers could be used to enforce the on-street and surface lot parking.
For off-street non-contract parking, several options were proposed depending on the usage of the ramp. To pay in advance, visitors could reserve a spot on the app and scan a QR code to enter and exit the ramp. For events, visitors could pay on entry, receive a ticket and scan the ticket to exit.
To utilize pay-on-foot machines, visitors could get a ticket on entry and pay at the machine before scanning the ticket to exit. Visitors could also get a ticket on entry, pay using the mobile app and scan the ticket on exit. Another option would be to pay when they exit by getting a ticket on entry, scanning on exit and paying then. A license plate reader could also scan cars to increase speed of entrance and exit.
For the cost of parking, the proposed option is simplifying the current options by eliminating the 75-cent hourly charge for maximum 20-minute, 40-minute, one-hour and two-hour options. Instead, it suggests charging $1 an hour for three-hour maximum meters and 50 cents hourly for 10-hour maximum meters.
White said the current mix of time limits on meters is difficult for customers to navigate.
“It’s difficult to enforce. It’s difficult to operate, to collect money, and frankly, it’s just a bit confusing,” White said.
The proposed option also includes increasing the cost of parking-related violations. A meter violation would increase from $10 to $15 and most $15 violations like parking in a prohibited space, in the wrong direction or in front of a residence would increase to $20 or $30.
For parking ramps, the proposed option would be changing all ramps to allow people to park in any unreserved space with the first hour free, $1 per hour after that and a $10 daily maximum. Currently, the fee is the same except the first hour is not free, and the 5th Street Ramp does not allow non-permit parking.
The proposed option also would decrease the number of reserved spaces in the parking ramps and updating the price for permits to $130 or $75 per month depending on the ramp for a reserved space. For daytime unreserved permits, the prices would be $38, $57 or $65 depending on the ramp.
Currently, the price of a permit for a reserved space ranges from $53 to $70 per month and an unreserved permit costs $38 or $57 depending on the ramp.
The proposed options would increase operational revenue by about $200,000 to reach $2.821 million. The increase does not include the costs for any substantial structural maintenance, according to city documents.
Last year, data collected as part of the effort to devise and implement a parking mobility plan showed Dubuque’s city-owned parking ramps are collectively about 30% occupied on average, while city-owned lots were 21-30% occupied on any day surveyed.
In January, Walker Consultants presented the city with an analysis that Dubuque’s parking technology is outdated and underused.
The city’s budget for fiscal year 2024 also includes $2.435 million to create a smart parking system over the next two fiscal years.
Council Member Susan Farber said as the city continues to develop areas like Central Avenue, Locust Street and Main Street, they will have parking available to accommodate that.
Council Member David Resnick said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald that the presentation was useful, important and eye opening.
“I thought he (Kevin White) had Dubuque’s citizens’ best interest at heart. I think he wanted to really make this the right system for this city and for our people, which is great,” Resnick said.