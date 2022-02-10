This mindless spin that Republican leaders are trying to get millions to believe that the Jan. 6 riot was legitimate is breathtaking and dangerous!
Trump wanted Ukraine to only state that they were investigating Biden’s son; wanted L. DeJoy to try to slow down mail-in ballots from being counted; tried to use federal departments to remove voting machines; stated that the election was stolen, which 60 lawsuits failed to prove and cost Rudy Giuliani his law license; told Georgia’s secretary of state in a phone call to find 11,800 votes to overturn their election; had Giuliani draft an alternate slate petition in seven states which he loses. When these efforts failed, he organized a rally on Jan. 6 in protest of the certification of the 2020 election, resulting in the Capitol insurrection. Which now the GOP is calling “legitimate political discourse.”
The United States is headed down a very dangerous path when one political party is willing to support a lie and not hold Trump accountable.
If this “legitimate political discourse” allows any group of thugs to beat police with no accountability; as Trump rants about they are being treated unfairly and will pardon them if he gets back in the office is nonsense and witness tampering.
The missing factor is all those wanting to spin this coup — just so the DOJ doesn’t investigate and indict the congressmen who helped Trump in their attempt of supporting his big lie — that the election was stolen.