A rally in support of transgender youth offered a pointed rebuke toward new Iowa legislation regarding LGBTQ+ youth issues as well as shining a harsh light on the behavior those students say they already put up with.

A series of scheduled and off-the-cuff speakers, which included straight and LGBTQ+ adults and queer youth, took to the stage at Smokestack for the Protect Our Trans Youth rally Friday afternoon, which coincided with the national Transgender Day of Visibility. Some 50 people attended the event.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.

