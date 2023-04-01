A rally in support of transgender youth offered a pointed rebuke toward new Iowa legislation regarding LGBTQ+ youth issues as well as shining a harsh light on the behavior those students say they already put up with.
A series of scheduled and off-the-cuff speakers, which included straight and LGBTQ+ adults and queer youth, took to the stage at Smokestack for the Protect Our Trans Youth rally Friday afternoon, which coincided with the national Transgender Day of Visibility. Some 50 people attended the event.
“We’re just sending a message of hope to trans and nonbinary youth in the crowd,” said organizer Abby Bottorff. “As well as any Iowa kid feeling scared right now.”
The rally came at a challenging time for Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. Two bills signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month bar students from using school bathrooms that do not align with their biological sex and ban gender-transition procedures for minors.
Supporters of the restrictions have said they are intended to protect students’ privacy and safety.
The rally’s speakers argued it was an attack on trans students’ humanity.
For one, the Statehouse’s decision ran contrary to some medical literature, most recently a study from the University of Washington which found access to “gender-affirming care” reduced the likelihood of moderate and severe depression in trans and nonbinary youth by 60% and suicide risk by 73%.
Bottorf, a licensed therapist who works with LGBTQ+ youth, returned to the latter figure repeatedly.
“I see it every day, trans kids who are deeply, deeply alone,” they said.
Tessie Strohm, a paraprofessional at Dubuque Community Schools, said the legislation would enable further abuse toward LGBTQ+ youth and was tantamount to harassment and bullying.
“The bills do what is already happening to our kids in school and amplifies that behavior,” Strohm said.
Two trans high school students offered testament to that treatment.
Forest Brooks, 16, detailed a pattern of harassment that included being stalked and followed home, “doxed,” and asked vulgar questions about their genitalia and how they had sex.
When they walked down the hall with their partner, Khaos Digmann, 18, the two were called slurs.
A teacher threatened to out Forest to their parents. A male student followed them into the women’s restroom “to see what was in (their) pants.”
They were assaulted by a peer who said they’d “beat the gay out of (them)”; another threatened to rape them.
In spite of that treatment, they remain proud of who they are.
“Being trans is the most beautiful thing in the world,” they said.
The rally’s attendees seemed to agree, hollering and cheering in support of Brooks and Digmann and other youth who shared their stories.
That, then, was the upside: that amid the harassment and abuse, there was a community who would support them.
“Our joy is radical, and that is the thing that will keep us alive,” said Indigo Channing.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
