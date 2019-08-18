Medical Associates announced the arrival of Ashley Arens to the Psychiatry and Psychology Department. As a member of the Psychiatry and Psychology department, Dr. Arens will provide thorough diagnostic evaluations and psychotherapy for the full spectrum of mental health diagnoses.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Brittany Gosse is board-certified in women’s health through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.
•
The Board of Directors of Dupaco Community Credit Union released the following staff announcements:
Vanessa Douglas was appointed member service representative at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
Jess Bradford was appointed accounting representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Megan Rung joined Dupaco as a relationship development representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Quincy Kalkbrenner was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Mariko Kurobe was appointed member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Samantha Plummer was appointed member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.
Tyler Loucks was appointed support specialist at the Hillcrest Road location.
Kendall Roemer was appointed help desk representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Tony Viertel was appointed community outreach & education representative at the Saratoga Road location.
Matt Bell was appointed software developer II at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury, Iowa.
Kevin Weber relocated as an AVP, branch manager to the Sycamore Street location.
Erin Engler was appointed AVP, community outreach & education manager at the Saratoga Road location.
TJ Houselog was appointed consumer lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.
Tracy Weiler was appointed contact center representative at the Operation Center in Dubuque.
Emily Kittle joined Dupaco as a communication specialist at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
•
Lawn Doctor of Dubuque announced that Kami Droessler joined the company as the managing director.