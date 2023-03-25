Traffic light systems need to be reset so the time to get through a light is extended. Intersections are where most accidents occur and it’s because people are rushing to get through the lights.

Some examples of this are the intersection by the Illinois bridge and Dodge street intersections in Dubuque. The lights there are so short that when people are turning they would get the yellow in the middle of their turn and it holds up other traffic. If there is a lot of traffic or a large semi going through there would be either an accident or the intersection would be blocked because of traffic jams.

