Traffic light systems need to be reset so the time to get through a light is extended. Intersections are where most accidents occur and it’s because people are rushing to get through the lights.
Some examples of this are the intersection by the Illinois bridge and Dodge street intersections in Dubuque. The lights there are so short that when people are turning they would get the yellow in the middle of their turn and it holds up other traffic. If there is a lot of traffic or a large semi going through there would be either an accident or the intersection would be blocked because of traffic jams.
It is said that you should wait three seconds after the light changes but then you would have even less time to get through the light, and not as many people can get through. According to wvjusticelawyers.com, 50% of car accidents occur in intersections. Most of these accidents occur because people fail to yield the right-of-way when they are supposed to. The U.S. DOT states that it only takes 10-15 seconds for people to get through a light. It also shows that the left turn signal is only two to five seconds long, which can result in people going through a yellow light and rushing.
Rush hour is the worst because there are so many people trying to get through the light and the lights don’t give enough time or warning when it’s going to change.
